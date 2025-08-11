Fire Service and Education Collaboration to Introduce Fire Safety Syllabus in Ghanaian Schools

Accra: The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ulster University in Northern Ireland, is developing a fire safety syllabus for basic schools. The Acting Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, emphasized the significance of this initiative, aiming to educate children on fire safety, fostering a culture of safety awareness that extends from homes to communities.

According to Ghana News Agency, the announcement was made during the Ghana National Fire Service’s National Safety Awards 2025, held at the GNFS Headquarters. At the event, various individuals and corporate bodies, including Mr. Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, the Minister for Interior, were acknowledged for their contributions to fire safety promotion.

Madam Ntow Sapong highlighted that the new syllabus is expected to contribute to a safer future for the country. She urged for continued education on safety practices, emphasizing that safety should become a routine practice in daily life. She called on both corporate entities and individuals to actively support GNFS efforts, not only through verbal commitments but through tangible actions that enhance the operational capacity of fire services.

The Acting Chief Fire Officer also elaborated on the multifaceted role of the GNFS, which includes responsibilities as safety officers, rescuers, and educators. She stressed the importance of public collaboration in these efforts.

The National Safety Awards aim to instill a culture of safety across all facets of Ghanaian life. In the past two years, GNFS has issued over 41,000 fire certificates, distributed more than 9,000 fire permits, and conducted 32,626 fire safety audits and inspections. Public education sessions have reached over 33,000 groups, and GNFS efforts have helped save properties worth over GHC 354 million from fire damage.

The first half of 2025 saw a slight increase in fire incidents, with 3,595 cases reported compared to 3,576 during the same period in 2024. The GNFS attributes this rise to non-compliance with basic fire safety rules and adverse weather conditions in early 2025.

Project Lead for the National Safety Awards 2025, Mr. Joseph T. D. Narnor Jnr, stated that the awards recognize genuine commitment to fire safety rather than financial contributions. He envisioned a future where safety is a fundamental aspect of Ghanaian life, ingrained in the mindset of every citizen.

The awards ceremony also recognized several individuals for their exceptional dedication to fire safety, including current and retired fire officers and media personnel. Corporate institutions were also acknowledged for their support of safety initiatives.