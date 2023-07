Civil protection units succeeded, on Monday afternoon, in bringing under control a fire which broke out in three different places located at avenue El Bassatine de Chotrana 1 in Soukra (governorate of Ariana).

Colonel Jamel Ouerfelli, Regional Director of Civil Protection, told TAP that, according to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a falling electricity pole, adding that no material or human damage had been caused.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse