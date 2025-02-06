Fisherfolks at Keta Call for Consultation on Fishing Season Closure

Keta: Fisherfolks at Keta in the Volta Region have urged Madam Emelia Arthur, the newly sworn-in minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD), to consult stakeholders of fishing associations and communities on the next close fishing season. This, according to them, would help to suggest a better timeframe for the upcoming period when fishing is prohibited in the coastal areas to allow fish stocks to replenish.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Lumor Seshie, a fisherman at Keta, proposed in an interview that the minister and stakeholders should conduct a series of engagements with the various fishing communities on the best month to hold the subsequent close fishing seasons to avoid low catches and loss of resources and money. "The close season is a crucial measure to ensure the sustainability of the fisheries sector; it also provides for fish stocks a chance to replenish and prevent overfishing and protect the marine ecosystem, but we always have problems with the season being held in July," he said.

He explained that the timing of the close fishing season in July every year had significant implications on fisherfolks, affecting livelihoods and coinciding with the period of high catches and demand. He proposed that, based on previous experiences, the close fishing season should be held in either April or May, where fisheries replenish in larger quantities to boost the fishing business for those who rely on it for their income. "We always comply with close season rules and regulations because we know its importance, but the only issue we have is about the timing. We are calling on the new minister to consult us since we think May or April will be the best close fishing period."

Studies and experiences also indicated that during July closed fishing seasons, many aquatic livestock moved to other countries such as Togo and Benin, among others, and should be rescheduled to a safer period for the benefit of the fisherfolks. Madam Juliet Amegbo, a fishmonger, also highlighted the need for greater consultation and collaboration between the Fisheries Ministry and fisherfolks to identify the best solutions for the sustainability of the fisheries sector and protect their livelihoods. She told GNA that "the buying and selling during the close fishing season is always affected by the high prices of catches. We are suffering as businesswomen, and it is an important issue the new minister should reconsider."

Some other fisherfolks GNA spoke to believed that consultation among stakeholders would develop a balanced solution needed to protect the marine ecosystem, which would also protect the livelihoods of fisherfolks. In recent years, Ghana's fisheries sector has faced significant challenges, including overfishing and the degradation of marine habitats, and the close fishing season is an important measure to address these challenges and ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector. The closed fishing season is slated from July 1 to July 31 for canoes and inshore vessels, while industrial trawlers observe a two-month closure from July 1 to August 31 every year.