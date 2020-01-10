OVERVIEW OF CURRENT FOOD AND NUTRITION SECURITY SITUATION

Latest assessment figures continue to indicate that an estimated total of 41 million people will be food insecure in the southern Africa region during the peak lean season (January - March 2020)(Figure 1, Table 1). In addition, 2.2. million are estimated to be food insecure in the urban areas of Zimbabwe.

According to the Joint Call for Action to Address the Impacts of Climate Change and a Deepening Humanitarian Crisis in Southern Africa, the number of food insecure people in Tier 1 countries is 11 million and account for 27% of the total figure. The figure for Tier 2 countries is 2 million and accounts for 5% of the total. The tiers are based on severity and impact of drought in each country.

The severity of the situation is largely a consequence of cumulative effects of recurrent droughts in the region as well as sudden onset emergencies experienced last year (Figure 7 and 8). Macroeconomic challenges increasingly felt in the region have compounded and magnified the food insecurity situation in the region.

It is estimated that in the region, 7.3 million children* under 5 years of age are wasted. Available data shows an increase in GAM in parts of Zambia and Zimbabwe, and increased admissions for SAM in Angola and Zimbabwe.

Cases of acute malnutrition are expected to increase until March 2020. UNICEF and World Vision are currently conducting 2 SMART surveys in Angola in the southern districts and SMART surveys are also planned for January in Zambia. World Vision is also conducting a livelihood assessment in Angola.

Immediate assistance is needed to prevent significant deterioration in food security and nutrition outcomes in the 2019/20 season, and to reverse the growing trend of humanitarian needs.

Source: World Food Programme