Follow-up on progress of FARMER project at CSFPA Chott-Mariem

Follow-up on the project to publicise and update agricultural results and teaching materials was the focus of a visit by Governor of Sousse Nabil Ferjani and US Ambassador to Tunisia Joey R. Hood to the Chott Mariem Sectoral Centre for Agricultural Vocational Training (CSFPA Chott-Mariem).

The project is part of the FARMER online platform funded by the US Embassy to Tunisia by means of $5 million, and which aims to upgrade the five training centres in Takelsa, Chott Mariem, Hakim Sud, Tabarka, and Sbeitla.

The FARMER platform further proposes remote training and information services for farmers and fishermen. It helps raise awareness about new farming practices that increase productivity while preserving natural, animal and marine resources.

The visit was also an occasion to showcase the achievements of the CSFPA-Chott Mariem project as part of the FARMER platform, which seeks to convert the Chott Mariem training centre into a centre of excellence in hydroponic agriculture, with the creation of a large smart greenhouse for aquaculture and a water release unit.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse