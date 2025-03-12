Foreign Ministry Issues Final Ultimatum for Return of Diplomatic and Service Passports

Accra: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a final ultimatum for holders of diplomatic and service passports, issued by the previous administration, to return them to its Legal and Treaties Bureau by March 17. According to Ghana News Agency, the directive follows an order from the Office of the President to recall all Diplomatic and Service Passports issued during the previous administration. A public announcement issued by the Ministry on January 15 had outlined the affected categories of individuals. Despite this, a total of 404 Diplomatic Passports and 387 Service Passports are yet to be surrendered. The Ministry's statement specifies that former ministers and their spouses, former Members of Parliament, regardless of political affiliation, as well as former members of the Council of State and their spouses, are required to return their passports by the March 17 deadline. Additional categories include former and retired justices of both the Superior and lower courts, former Regional Ministers, and various officials of state institutions. Also included are former political ambassadors and their dependents, businesspeople and entrepreneurs, former government functionaries, and any other individuals holding official passports while not currently serving in a state capacity. These individuals are subject to the stipulations of Sections 6 and 7 of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967, NLCD 155. The Ministry has warned that any passports not returned by the deadline will be cancelled and added to the Stop-Watch List, leading to seizure at Ghana's entry and exit points.