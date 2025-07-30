Forty-Three Killed in Islamist Attack on Church in Congo

Kinshasa: Forty-three people were killed in an attack by the Islamist militia Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) on a Catholic church in the Democratic Republic of Congo, police reported on Sunday. The attack occurred in the village of Komanda, located in the north-eastern province of Ituri, during a prayer session.

According to Ghana News Agency, police officer Alfonse Leku stated that the rebels stabbed 20 worshippers during the attack. Following the assault on the church, the militants set fire to nearby houses and shops, resulting in the deaths of at least 23 more individuals.

Eastern Congo is recognized as one of the world’s most perilous regions, with approximately 130 armed groups operating throughout the country, which is comparable in size to Western Europe. These groups often vie for control over valuable natural resources, including coltan, cobalt, gold, and diamonds.

The ADF, originating from neighboring Uganda and believed to be linked to the terrorist militia Islamic State, has been active in the Congo for nearly three decades.