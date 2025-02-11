Fourteen Regional Council of State Representatives Elected Across Ghana

Accra: Fourteen regional representatives were on Tuesday elected to serve on Ghana's Council of State. Apart from the Ashanti Regional contest, which was disrupted by individuals who invaded the polling centre and destroyed voting materials, including ballot papers, the exercise was successfully conducted in the other regions.

According to Ghana News Agency, the election in the North East Region is set for a rerun on February 13, 2025, following a tie between two of the seven candidates. Saaka Abuba and Asabigi San Malunga Nasamu each secured six votes. The elections were held in the regional capitals, with polls opening at 0700 hours, and in many centres, results were declared as early as 1300 hours.

A total of 154 aspirants contested the elections across the country. Notable elected representatives include Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey I, an international consultant, author, and public speaker, who will represent the Greater Accra Region, and Mr. Michael Aidoo, Western North Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who won the Western North Regional contest. Additionally, Dr. Maxwell Boakye, aged 33, was elected to represent the Western Region.

In the Central Region, Mr. Habib Hakeem, a 47-year-old miner, won the contest, whereas Chiana Pio, Thomas More Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, was elected to represent the Upper East Region. Alhaji Muhammed Mumuni, a 75-year-old former Minister of Foreign Affairs under President John Atta Mills, secured the position as the Northern Region's representative. Evelyn Korang, a former Eastern Regional Women's Organiser of the NDC, won the Eastern Regional contest.

Other elected representatives include Mr. Richard Atikpo, a renowned football administrator for the Oti Region, and Mr. Yaw Okyere, NDC Regional Chairman for Ahafo, who won the Ahafo contest. In the Volta Region, Mr. Tanko Kwamigah Atokple, a businessman, was elected, while Odeneho Dr. Afram Brempong III, Paramount Chief of the Suma Traditional Area, was elected to represent the Bono Region. In the Savannah Region, Tingawura Alhaji Samson Seidu Abudu, Chief of Tinga, was elected, while Mr. Michael Kwame Mumuni, First Regional Vice Chair of the NDC, won the Upper West Regional contest.

Ghana's Council of State is a constitutionally mandated advisory body to the President, established under Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution. The Council provides independent counsel on national governance, policy decisions, and matters of public interest. It comprises 30 members, including a former Chief Justice, a former Chief of Defence Staff, a former Inspector-General of Police, and representatives from each of the 16 regions. The President also appoints additional members.

The Council plays a crucial role in ensuring checks and balances in governance, advising on the appointment of key public officials, and reviewing bills before they are passed into law. While its advice is not binding, successive governments have often consulted the Council on major national issues.