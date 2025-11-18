From Vision to Reality: African Energy Chamber (AEC) G20 Forum to Discuss African Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Plans, Investment Prospects

Cape Town: The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is set to host a pivotal G20 Forum aimed at transforming Africa’s energy landscape by promoting the adoption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across the continent. This forum will serve as a launchpad for connecting global capital with African projects and addressing the challenges that hinder the widespread uptake of LPG as a clean energy solution.

According to African Press Organization, the forum is particularly crucial for the more than 900 million Africans who currently lack access to clean cooking solutions. The event will feature a panel titled “From Vision to Delivery: National Fuel & LPG Expansion Plans,” where industry leaders such as Titus Mathe, CEO of the South African National Energy Development Institute, and Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary of the African Refiners and Distributors Association, will discuss investment needs, supply chain infrastructure, and market development opportunities.

Africa boasts over 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, positioning its gas sector as a potential driver for energy access and clean cooking adoption. Efforts to strengthen LPG supply chains are already underway, with significant projects like the Tanga LPG Terminal in Tanzania, slated to become operational in 2027, and Uganda’s LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Plant, which aims to release 500,000 LPG-filled cylinders by the 2025/2026 financial year. Additionally, Kenya and South Africa are exploring significant infrastructure developments to enhance LPG storage and distribution.

The forum will also address the investment landscape, with Africa needing an estimated $37 billion by 2040 to ensure universal access to clean cooking. Various nations are implementing pro-investment policies; for instance, Zimbabwe aims to increase LPG access from 38% to 70%, and Tanzania plans to provide 80% of its population with clean cooking solutions by 2034.

The G20 Forum will explore effective policy measures to overcome adoption challenges, strategies for mobilizing necessary capital, and ways to ensure equitable progress in sub-Saharan Africa. By bringing together energy regulators and gas companies, the forum aims to position LPG as a cornerstone of Africa’s energy transition, transforming ambitious national visions into tangible outcomes.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, emphasizes that Africa’s LPG sector presents an immediate opportunity to expand clean, affordable energy access, reduce emissions, and drive economic growth across the value chain through strategic investments and partnerships.