Galamsey activities wash off parts of Aboi Nkwanta-Samreboi Road

Parts of Aboi Nkwanta-Samreboi Road in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region have been completely washed off. This is due to the increasing activities of illegal miners, and a rainstorm recorded over the weekend. The illegal miners operate right in the middle of the Aboi Nkwanta community, and it is close to a stream along the road. In addition, the illegal miners have left several pits uncovered, creating hazardous conditions that are particularly difficult to manage during the rainy season. That road is currently blocked and drivers who use that stretch from Asankragwa to Aboi Nkwanta, Samreboi and its environs have to use either the Sureso or Wassa Dunkwa Road. For now, wooden planks have been secured and only motor bicycles can ply the road' Nana Gyan Manso, the Assembly Member for the Akromantu Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview. Nana Manso revealed that, 'several houses have been submerged and some residents have also been displaced. I will inform the National Disaster Management Organisation coordinator to handle the issue. Although what has happened is unfortunate, we will not watch on as residents and drivers suffer.' The Assembly Member pledged to contact the Municipal Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament for Wassa Amenfi West to start processes to rebuild the road as soon as possible. He appealed to motorists and residents along the Aboi Nkwanta-Samreboi Road to exercise patience, as he gave assuarance that the problem would be fixed. Some drivers who operate at the Aboi Nkwanta and Samreboi Lorry Station in Asankragwa added that although the government has declared illegal mining operations unlawful, these miners still work in communities and along major roads without fear. They called on the government and all stakeholders to act fast to address the increasing destruction of the environment and water bodies. Source: Ghana News Agency