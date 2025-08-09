GCB Bank Honoured for Excellence in Project Delivery at 2025 PMEA

Accra: GCB Bank has received top recognition at the 2025 Project Management Excellence Awards (PMEA), winning ‘Bank Project of the Year’ and adjudged first Runner-Up for Overall Project of the Year for its Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) Platform Implementation.

According to Ghana News Agency, the awards were presented during the National Project Management Conference, hosted by the Project Management Institute (PMI) Ghana Chapter. The event brought together project professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to celebrate innovation and best practices in project delivery.

The Bank’s USSD project was recognized for its strategic impact, technical execution, and contribution to financial accessibility. The GCB Project Management Office (PMO) highlighted that the nomination process was rigorous yet rewarding, providing valuable insights, benchmarking opportunities, and exposure to global standards.

The PMO expressed gratitude to Managing Director, Farihan Alhassan, and all teams involved for their support. “This recognition reflects our shared commitment to excellence and transformation,” the team noted.

These awards affirm GCB Bank’s excellence in project execution and digital innovation, while strengthening its reputation among stakeholders and providing opportunities for future growth. GCB Bank PLC is a leading player in Ghana’s banking industry, with 184 branches, 340 ATMs, and a host of banking agents spread across the country.