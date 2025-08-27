GCB Staff Union Conference in Ho Hailed for MSME Commitment

According to ghana news agency:our Economy and the government’s broader agenda for sustainable growth. ‘Your efforts in supporting MSMEs directly contribute to creating jobs, stimulating innovation, and fostering inclusive prosperity,’ Mr. Gunu said.

Mr. Gunu assured the gathering that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) remained committed to providing an enabling environment for investment, entrepreneurship, and private sector growth. According to him, effective collaboration between financial institutions, government, and private enterprises was key to unlocking Ghana’s economic potential and sustaining development across regions. He praised the GCB’s strategic interventions, which have included expanding access to credit, digital banking solutions, and capacity building programs tailored to small business owners.

‘These initiatives are not only sustaining livelihoods but are also in tune with the government’s quest to build a resilient and innovative economy that can operate round-the-clock,’ he added. Mr. Gunu encouraged delegates to take pride in their pivotal role in Ghana’s financial sector and to work collectively in support of the bank’s mission to remain a trusted partner for development.

The conference brought together union leaders, management representatives, and stakeholders from across the banking sector. Discussions focused on the welfare of staff, strategies to strengthen GCB’s competitive edge, and ways to enhance the bank’s contribution to Ghana’s financial landscape. Union leaders highlighted the need for continuous capacity building, fair labor practices, and policies that safeguard the interests of staff while ensuring productivity and growth for the institution.

They also called for deeper dialogue between management and staff unions to sustain industrial harmony and advance shared objectives. Participants expressed optimism that the deliberations of the conference would chart a renewed path for professional excellence and enhanced service delivery to customers nationwide.