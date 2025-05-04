GFL Expresses Discontent Over Exclusion at May Day Parade

Accra: The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has expressed strong disapproval and disappointment over the organisation's marginalisation and disrespect during the 2025 May Day national parade in Accra. This was in a letter addressed to Mr. Joshua Ansah, the Secretary-General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), signed by the GFL Secretary-General, Mr. Abraham Koomson, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA). According to Ghana News Agency, there was disregard for inclusive representation, noting that the speeches delivered by the Secretary-General and the National Chairman of the TUC failed to reflect the collective concerns of all critical stakeholders within the organised labour front, particularly the GFL. 'As a key player in the labour movement, GFL's input and concerns were conspicuously absent from the address, a situation we find deeply offensive and unacceptable.' It further stated that there was no consultation on the remarks made by the TUC on the chief justice issue, stressing that the GFL took strong exception to the public reference made to the ongoing controversy, indicating that 'that matter had not been deliberated among the leadership of organised labour, and to issue such a public pronouncement without thorough legal consultation was premature, presumptuous, and inconsistent with the principles of due process.' Touching on the galamsey fight and government engagement, it noted that while the union remained committed to the national campaign against illegal mining, any recommitment by organised labour to that cause must be thoroughly discussed and agreed upon through collective leadership. 'The uncoordinated remarks made at the parade risk being interpreted as politically inciting, especially against a government that has shown clear commitment to addressing the galamsey menace since assuming office. Such conduct by labour leaders undermine the credibility of our shared advocacy and exposes us to accusations of political bias and hypocrisy,' the letter stated. It further stated that it was regrettable that the official programme of the May Day event completely excluded GFL from delivering a solidarity message, adding that the entire ceremony was dominated by TUC officers, 'whose disjointed presentations further highlighted the lack of inclusiveness and coordination expected at such a national labour celebration.' The GFL said to prevent further erosion of trust and foster genuine unity among labour stakeholders, it would demand an urgent meeting of the interim organised labour leadership before the end of May 2025. According to them, the meeting must address the status of stalled organised labour structures and chart a way forward for inclusive, transparent, and principled collaboration. 'The GFL issues this letter as a formal protest against the TUC's unilateral conduct during the 2025 May Day celebrations. We reaffirm our commitment to unity within the labour movement but insist that respect, consultation, and transparency must guide our collective efforts.'