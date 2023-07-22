General

Ghana consolidates cooperation with Italy

Accra, July 22, GNA - Ghana is seeking to explore new development opportunities as the country deepens its bilateral ties and cooperation with Italy. This comes amid a four-day visit by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the instance of the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella. The two countries have over the years been engaged in diplomatic exchanges - working together for the mutual benefits of their people. President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a Facebook post on his bilateral discussions with the Italian President, said his visit aimed at renewing the bonds of friendship existing between the two countries. It was also vital to strengthening the people-to-people partnership, he noted. Ghana and Italy have over the years shared development experiences, enhancing collaboration for sustainable growth in diverse sectors. These include culture, tourism, trade and investments, science and technology as well as security. At the multilateral level, the respective Governments have been collaborating to resolve global issues like climate change, piracy, terrorism and cybersecurity. The volume of bilateral trade between Ghana and Italy yielded 825 million Euros in 2022, says Daniela d'Orlandi, Italian Ambassador to Ghana and Togo. It is estimated that some 70,000 Ghanaians are currently living in Italy. Also, a number of Italian families have been an integral part of Ghana's development for more than one century and Italian construction companies are household names in Ghana.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

