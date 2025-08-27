Ghana Gas Board Reviews Atuabo Gas Processing Plant Maintenance Progress

Accra: The Board Chair of Ghana Gas, Mr. Kofi Totobi Quakyi, has assured consumers that the planned maintenance works at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant will conclude on schedule. The plant has been temporarily shut down since Saturday, August 16, 2025, to undergo major maintenance expected to last two weeks.

According to Ghana News Agency, the maintenance involves some tasks being addressed for the first time since the plant’s inception 11 years ago. On Sunday, August 24, Mr. Quakyi, along with the governing board of Directors of the Company, visited the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant to evaluate the maintenance progress.

The board expressed satisfaction with the developments observed on the ninth day of the 14-day maintenance schedule. Mr. Quakyi praised the technical team for their work and urged the workers to continue safeguarding the plant, emphasizing its importance as a state asset.