Ghana Makes Progress in Tuberculosis Case Detection, Treatment

Accra: Ghana in 2024 achieved the highest Tuberculosis (TB) treatment success rate of 90.6 percent of the 20,599 new cases detected. The current treatment rate exceeded the national TB treatment target of 90 percent for 2025. Similarly, deaths among patients on anti-TB treatment were 12,200, representing 5.1 percent of the TB death rate, a reduction from the previous trend ranging from eight to 10 percent.

According to Ghana News Agency, despite the success achieved in TB case detection, 24,000 of the estimated 44,000 cases were missed due to inadequate funding, Dr. Yaw Adusi-Poku, the Programme Manager of the National TB Control Programme, said at the commemoration of the 2025 World TB Day in Accra on Monday. He mentioned that last year, Ghana identified 900 children with tuberculosis infections in the brain, spine, and other organs, out of a projected target of 16,000 children.

Dr. Adusi-Poku stated that the country currently needed commodities for TB treatment and control for the years 2025 and 2026. He called on stakeholders to invest more in the screening of adults and children to aid in early case detection and treatment. With more than 70 districts lacking GeneXpert machines for Paediatric TB, Dr. Adusi-Poku emphasized that currently only 77 facilities had digital x-ray machines.

Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister of Health, urged decisive actions to end TB. He affirmed the Government's determination to increase funding for TB control activities, essential services, and medical supplies. The government is committed to improving access to diagnostic tools like GeneXpert and digital x-rays to ensure that no life is lost to TB, the Minister added.

Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), noted that Ghana had previously lacked the will and resources to screen people and provide the necessary treatment. He stressed that the fight against TB required a strong commitment from leaders at all levels, with adequate funding for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Prof. Akoriyea highlighted that the GHS would intensify the capacity of healthcare workers to stay abreast of the latest TB treatment interventions. He mentioned that the Service would review the TB strategic plan to align with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The World TB Day, celebrated on March 24 each year, aims to raise public awareness about the deadliest infectious killer and its devastating health, social, and economic impact worldwide. This year's theme is: 'Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver'. The World Health Organisation (WHO) calls on countries to commit to rapid implementation of its guidance and policies, strengthen national strategies, and ensure full funding. It highlights that TB prevention success relies on community leadership, civil society action, and cross-sector collaboration.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that most often affects the lungs and spreads through the air when people with TB cough, sneeze, or spit. It is preventable and curable. Those infected but cured of the disease cannot transmit it. TB disease is usually treated with antibiotics and can be fatal without treatment, with symptoms including prolonged cough, chest pain, weakness, fatigue, weight loss, fever, and night sweats.