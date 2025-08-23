Ghana Maritime Authority Assures All 27 on Board Capsized Vessel Safe; Debunks Media Claims of Fatalities

Elmina: The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has said all 27 people onboard a Ghanaian fishing vessel which capsized at the Elmina Fishing Harbour on Monday, August 18, 2025, are safe and accounted for.

According to Ghana News Agency, the GMA issued a statement on Thursday, August 21, clarifying that reports of fatalities are false, and all crew members are safe. The statement debunked claims circulating in some media outlets and on social media regarding the loss of eight lives.

The caretaker of the vessel, Mr. Edward Essien, confirmed to the GMA’s Elmina Office that he and all persons on board escaped unhurt. GMA further detailed that preliminary findings showed the incident involved a wooden fishing canoe with Registration Number CR 338EL. Shortly after departing the harbour, the vessel collided with the sea defense structure at the wharf entrance at approximately 1436 hours.

All 27 crew members managed to swim safely to shore, with only minor bruises reported. Initial accounts suggest that the incident was due to operator error caused by speeding, which led to a loss of control. The damaged canoe later sank during a towing operation by the owners, resulting in the loss of fishing gear on board.

As of Thursday morning, efforts were underway to recover the wreck using a crane, as engaged by the boat owners. The GMA emphasized that they treat all marine incidents with seriousness and are continuing investigations into the causes, focusing on collision factors, operator licensing, compliance with speed limits, and overall safety practices.

The GMA expressed concern over unverified reports causing fear and distress and urged the media and public to confirm information from official sources through [email protected] or 0302663506 before dissemination. The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring safe maritime operations within Ghana’s waters.