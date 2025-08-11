Ghana Mourns Loss of Ministers and Officials in Helicopter Tragedy

Accra: Flags are flying at half-mast at the Presidency and across the country, signifying a period of national grief and mourning. President John Dramani Mahama has declared a three-day national mourning for two Cabinet Ministers and six other public officials, who died in their line of duty on August 6, 2025, in a military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in Ashanti Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, within the past three days, people from all walks of life have gathered at the Ceremonial Garden of the Presidency to lay flowers in honour of the departed eight gallant heroes or simply to pause and reflect. At the Ceremonial Garden of the Presidency, mourners clad in black paid their last respect, with some unable to hold back their tears.

President Mahama, in this period of national pain and grief, has cancelled all his scheduled assignments for the week as a mark of respect for the departed heroes. Among the first to lay flowers at the Ceremonial Garden on Thursday, August 7, was President Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. The President was visibly emotional, captured by cameras as he lifted his spectacles to wipe away tears.

High-ranking officials, including Mr Julius Debrah, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, also paid their respects by laying flowers. The victims of the tragic helicopter crash included Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence, and Alhaji Dr Murtala Muhammed, Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology. Other victims were key figures from the National Security, the ruling National Democratic Congress, and the Ghana Air Force.

In a broadcast to the nation, President Mahama expressed his deep personal loss and extended condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased. He emphasized the shared loss of dedicated public servants who worked tirelessly for a better Ghana. The President highlighted the commitment of the deceased to the nation’s progress, noting that their final moments were spent in service.

Among the dignitaries who laid flowers were the First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, and her children. Sierra Leonean President Dr Julius Maada Bio also visited to express condolences and laid a wreath on behalf of Sierra Leone and the ECOWAS subregion. Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other political figures similarly paid tribute.

Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie led a delegation of the Judiciary to lay flowers and urged national unity in the face of the tragedy. Various members of parliament, religious leaders, and service chiefs also participated in the mourning events. The outpouring of condolences from across political parties and civil society reflects the spirit of unity in Ghana during this difficult time.

The Government has scheduled an inter-denominational state funeral at Blackstar Square in Accra on August 15, 2025, to honour the eight heroes. President Mahama concluded with words of comfort, stating that although the heroes are gone, they remain in the spirit of the nation they served.