Ghana Poultry Day and Third Ghana chicken festival slated for 1st July, 2023

The Ghana Poultry Day and the third Ghana Chicken Festival, is scheduled for the 1st of July , 2023, at the Forecourt of the State House. Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Founder and Executive Di­rector of Agrihouse Foundation has called on Ghanaians to patronize the event and said it will be fun-packed and educative. 'There will also be new learnings on the nutritional and medicinal values of our poultry as well as skills development Training.' Ms Akosa told the Ghana News Agency that the idea of the Ghana Chick­en and Poultry Festival was borne out of the Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Trade Show in 2019, to come out with solutions to alle­viate the effects of scarcity in the poultry industry. 'It was in the course of exe­cuting the project that we noticed the growing challenges faced by Ghana's poultry farmers and, in re­sponse to that situation, we arrived at the idea of the Ghana Chicken Festival, in collaboration with the then USDA Ghana Poultry Proj­ect,' she said. 'Not only did we find that Ghana could sufficiently meet her poultry need, but that this could be done with additional health benefits too,' she said. Ms Akosa said the local breeds contained Vitamin D and less toxin. She urged Ghanaians to join the advocacy journey of promoting the local poultry industry and increasing local consumption. She announced that there will be free Chicken and egg dishes, for all participants

Source: Ghana News Agency