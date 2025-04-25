Ghana Prepares for World Malaria Day with Focus on Eradication Efforts

Accra: Ghana is set to commemorate World Malaria Day on April 25, with expectations that the government will present a clear vision for malaria elimination in the country. Dr. Felicia Owusu-Antwi, National Professional Officer for Malaria at the World Health Organisation (WHO), emphasized the importance of this vision in helping stakeholders understand their roles in achieving malaria elimination targets. According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Owusu-Antwi's remarks were made during a webinar organized by the Centre for Malaria Research at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS). The event was held in collaboration with the Ghana National Malaria Elimination Programme and the African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN) in anticipation of the 2025 World Malaria Day celebration. Dr. Owusu-Antwi highlighted that while malaria elimination is a complex process, it is achievable with the right systems in place, including strong surveillance, capacity building, effective partnerships, governance, a nd cross-border collaboration, all supported by strong political will. She stressed that awareness creation, education, and advocacy by journalists are essential for achieving these goals. She encouraged the media to continue their efforts in educating the public and advocating for a malaria-free Ghana, citing countries like Morocco, Sri Lanka, Paraguay, Algeria, Cabo Verde, and Egypt, which have successfully eliminated malaria. World Malaria Day is observed annually on April 25 to highlight the need for sustained investment and political commitment in malaria prevention and control efforts. The 2025 theme, "Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite," aims to reinvigorate efforts at all levels to accelerate progress toward elimination. The World Health Assembly established the Day in 2007 to recognize achievements in malaria control and mobilize efforts to end the disease. Global research indicates that over the last two decades, more than seven million lives have been saved, and over one billio n malaria cases prevented. However, malaria remains a leading cause of death, claiming over 400,000 lives annually, mainly children. According to WHO data, 2021 saw an estimated 247 million malaria cases worldwide, resulting in approximately 619,000 deaths, with the WHO Africa Region bearing 95 percent of cases and 96 percent of related deaths. Children under five years old accounted for 79 percent of malaria deaths in the region. Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the plasmodium parasite, transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, convulsions, respiratory distress, and in severe cases, unconsciousness and abnormal bleeding. Prevention strategies include the use of insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying, and antimalarial medications. Ghana has made significant progress in fighting malaria, reducing prevalence from 27.5 percent in 2011 to 8.6 percent in 2022. Testing rates have improved from 38 percent in 2012 to 98 percent in 2022 , resulting in a 95 percent reduction in malaria-related deaths, from 2,799 in 2012 to 151 in 2022. Despite these achievements, it is estimated that at least one person still dies from malaria in Ghana each day.