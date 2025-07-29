Ghana Records First Mpox-Related Death Amid Rising Infections

Accra: Ghana has recorded its first Mpox-related death since the outbreak began in May this year.

According to Ghana News Agency, 23 new cases were confirmed between July 18 and 22, bringing the cumulative case count to 257. So far, 1,538 suspected cases have been recorded across the country.

Dr. Dennis Odai Laryea, Deputy Director of Disease Surveillance at the GHS, said Mpox had been confirmed in 14 out of the 16 regions, with Savannah and Oti remaining unaffected. ‘145 out of the total confirmed cases have recovered, with 89 currently in home isolation,’ he stated. He noted that infections have spread to over 16 districts in Greater Accra, ten in the Western Region, five in Western North, four in Central, three each in Ashanti and Volta, two in Eastern, and one district each in Bono, North East, and Northern Regions.

The GHS said it is maintaining nationwide vigilance and monitoring through its surveillance system. Regional health directorates have activated public health interventions, including contact tracing, to control the spread. The Service indicated that public health measures are being strictly implemented to contain the viral disease.

Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director-General of GHS, had earlier assured that there was no cause for widespread alarm as Ghana’s public health system remained vigilant, with existing protocols for detecting, managing, and controlling infectious diseases being rigorously followed. The GHS advised the public to practise good hygiene, avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, refrain from touching rashes or body fluids, use protective gear when caring for the sick, and report suspected cases to health facilities.

It said the Government of Ghana is fully committed to safeguarding public health, stating, ‘We have the capacity and expertise to manage this situation and prevent a larger outbreak.’ Mpox is a viral disease transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated materials. Symptoms include rash, fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

The GHS recommends frequent handwashing with soap and water or hand sanitiser, wearing masks, covering lesions around others, keeping skin dry and exposed, disinfecting shared spaces, and using saltwater rinses for oral sores. In August last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern due to the emergence of a new variant in Africa. Currently, more than 13 African countries have reported Mpox cases. It is the second time in two years the WHO has issued this alert.

As of last year, over 17,000 suspected cases and 517 deaths were reported on the continent, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The WHO has approved the use of a Mpox vaccine, expected to facilitate ‘timely and increased access’ for those at risk, especially in Africa where more than 20,000 infections have been reported.