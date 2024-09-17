Ghana Somubi Dwumadie close-out programme with a conference on successes

The Ghana Somubi Dwumadie (a Ghana Participation Programme), has held a closing-out conference, to celebrate its successes and deliberate on the way forward as the programme ends on September 30th, 2024. The four-year programme which commenced in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, has since reached 155,203 people directly with activities that engage, empower, and improve the well-being, social and economic outcomes, and rights of people with disabilities and mental health conditions within the period. The programme's feats were achieved through the successful implementation of three grant grounds involving the COVID-19 Psychosocial Resilience Grants (2020-2021), the Evidence and Effectiveness Grants for mental health and disability stigma reduction (2021-2023), and the Sustainability and Legacy Grants to promote user-led approaches towards mental health and disability inclusion (2022-2023). It said this was made possible while working with a total of 21 grassroots, local, women's rights, and organisations of persons with disabilities. Other achievements under the Programme include the writing of 14 research papers with nine already published in academic journals, training for 423 healthcare workers, and the provision of assistance to 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to mainstream disability activities into their work plans. The programme has enhanced the capacities of MMDAs on progress reporting on the implementation of the 2022 disability commitments, and together with programme partners, piloted district mental healthcare plans in the Bongo, Asunafo North and Anloga districts. As the end beckons, the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie converged state and non-state actors at its closing conference, which served as a platform to deliberate on how the programme had shaped policy and impacted the mental health and disability landscape in Ghana. The conference also looked at how to sustain gains made and disseminate evidence generated to drive the enhancement of the rights and well-being of people with disabilities, including people with mental health conditions. Sharing her reflections and thoughts, Lyla Adwan-Kamara, the Team Leader of the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, said the four-year journey began with the COVID-19 pandemic. She said while the atmosphere then was one of uncertainty, they collaborated with partners to support organisations and self-help groups to overcome some of the COVID-related challenges faced by people with disabilities and mental health conditions. 'As sad as I am that we must close this chapter, I have greatly appreciated sharing the path of learning with our partners, staff, grantees, our donor UKAid, our government partners and all other stakeholders on this remarkable journey,' she added. Mrs Adwan-Kamara, however, encouraged all stakeholders to build on the lessons learnt and continue supporting people with disabilities and mental health conditions to thrive. Dr Maureen Martey, a Public Health Specialist, representing the Minister of Health, commended the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie for improving mental health and disability issues over the past four and a half years. She pledged the Ministry's commitment to work with the Mental Health Authority towards the inclusion of mental health in the National Health Insurance Scheme, while focusing on improving issues on disabilities, to sustain the gains made. Dr Pinaman Appau, the Chief Executive Officer, Mental Health Authority, commended the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie for being a steadfast ally in supporting mental health services in Ghana since 2020, proving itself as a reliable partner, particularly in advancing the implementation of the Authority's strategic plan. She said the Authority would continue to intensify its fight against stigma and discrimination against persons living with disabilities in their societies, building knowledge and understanding among Ghanaians to embrace and support such persons to be productive members of the society. The Mental Health Authority remains dedicated to establishing appropriat e policies that will provide robust support and promote the active involvement of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society. Funded with UK aid from the UK government, the programme was implemented by a consortium led by Options Consultancy Services and consisted of BasicNeeds-Ghana, King's College London, Sightsavers and Tropical Health. In March 2024, the programme was extended for six more months to end in September 2024. Source: Ghana News Agency