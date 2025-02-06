Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy: Are the Ports Ready for Non-Stop Trade?

Accra: Few developments capture Ghana's economic aspirations more than its bustling ports, the gateways to West Africa's booming trade. Ghana's ports-Tema and Takoradi-handle over 85% of the nation's trade, with Tema Port alone processing more than 1,500 vessel calls annually. According to Ghana News Agency, the total cargo throughput at Ghana's ports has consistently exceeded 25 million metric tons per year, with transit cargo to landlocked countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger accounting for a significant portion of this figure. Beyond their immediate economic role, Ghana's ports are central to the logistics chain that facilitates trade across West Africa. With the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ghana is uniquely positioned to become a major transit hub for commerce within the region. The movement of goods through Ghana's ports to neighboring landlocked countries has seen steady growth, emphasizing the importance of efficient customs clearance, warehousing, and i ntermodal transport connections. To achieve this vision, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has embarked on extensive expansion efforts. The Tema Port expansion project, a $1.5 billion investment that was initiated in 2016 and saw its key infrastructural elements come online in phases by 2019, has already delivered new berths, increased container handling capacity, and deeper draughts to accommodate larger vessels. Similarly, Takoradi Port embarked on major upgrades around 2018, including new oil and gas service facilities and an expanded dry bulk terminal. These infrastructural advancements are crucial if Ghana is to fully harness the benefits of AfCFTA, which began its phased implementation in Ghana in 2018 and has increasingly shaped regional trade dynamics by 2021, positioning the nation to become the preferred transit hub for West Africa. President John Mahama's ambitious proposal for a 24-hour economy has reignited discourse on the nation's logistical preparedness. Ghana's ports, historical ly bogged down by bureaucracy, inconsistent energy supply, and outdated technology, are now being scrutinized for their ability to function seamlessly round the clock. Yet, the question remains: Can Ghana truly sustain a 24-hour port operation, or will this grand vision be hindered by deep-rooted structural inefficiencies? The promise of 24-hour ports isn't hypothetical-it's a proven model that has transformed global trade. Ports that operate non-stop have significantly cut turnaround times, boosted trade volumes, and generated billions in additional revenue. One of the most striking examples is Singapore's Port, the world's second-busiest, which processes over 37 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually. Through advanced automation and streamlined customs procedures, Singapore has reduced cargo dwell times to a minimum, fueling a $50 billion maritime economy and solidifying its position as a global trade powerhouse. At the heart of this transformation lies Ghana's energy infrastructure, a secto r notorious for its volatility. The latest figures from the Energy Commission paint a troubling picture. As of late 2023, Ghana's installed electricity capacity stood at approximately 5,300 MW, yet actual reliable generation hovers around 4,700 MW due to maintenance issues and fuel supply constraints. Industrial hubs like Tema and Takoradi already experience sporadic power outages, a reality that raises concerns about whether an uninterrupted 24-hour port operation can be sustained without jeopardizing efficiency. Security and operational efficiency are also critical in this endeavor. Ghana's ports have seen notable advancements in automation, with the introduction of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) replacing cumbersome manual processes. Yet, despite these improvements, security lapses remain a pressing concern. A 24-hour port operation would necessitate a massive overhaul of security infrastructure. The logistical viability of a 24-hour economy extends to critical agencies like the Ghana R evenue Authority (GRA), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), all of which play pivotal roles in trade facilitation. The GRA's revenue data reveals that import duties and levies collected in 2022 amounted to GH? 10.14 billion, reflecting a 47.6% nominal growth from the previous year. However, inefficiencies in tax collection and clearance procedures continue to hamper smooth trade operations. Skeptics argue that a 24-hour economy is an impractical, politically motivated proposal that ignores the realities of Ghana's infrastructural deficiencies. They point to past unfulfilled promises of industrialization, questioning whether Ghana can afford the capital investment required to make its ports fully operational around the clock. There is also the economic argument: Does Ghana have the trade volumes to justify a shift to 24-hour operations, or is this a solution in search of a problem? On the other hand, proponents counter that the move is not only feasible but inevitable. Th e African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has positioned Ghana as a strategic logistics hub, and failing to modernize its ports could mean losing out to regional competitors like Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire. Investors and multinational corporations increasingly demand real-time efficiency, and Ghana must adapt or risk being left behind. Ghana's ports stand at a crossroads. The infrastructure is improving, but gaps in energy reliability, security, and regulatory efficiency remain formidable obstacles. The shift to a 24-hour port economy is not an unworkable fantasy, but it is certainly not an overnight transformation. Success will require a combination of political will, strategic investment, and relentless execution. Without these, the 24-hour economy vision may remain just that-a vision.