Ghana’s Lands Minister Calls for $165 Million to Digitalize Land Maps

Accra: Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has announced that the government urgently requires $165 million to digitalize Ghana's land maps. He emphasized that investing in the digitalization of the Lands Commission's systems would significantly enhance revenue inflow and improve service delivery efficiency. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Buah highlighted the crucial role of the Lands Commission in national development during his maiden visit to its headquarters in Accra. He stressed the importance of modernizing land resource management as a key component of transformation. The minister noted that digitalizing land maps would address inefficiencies inherent in the current manual system and reduce opportunities for bribery and corruption. Mr. Buah revealed that 90% of the Commission's work is currently manual, describing the existing system as slow, cumbersome, and vulnerable. He asserted that digitization would expedite surveying and mapping processes, facilitate quicker land location, reduce paperwork, and enhance government revenue mobilization efforts. The minister also addressed public perceptions of corruption within the Commission, pledging to collaborate with its management to dispel such misconceptions. He emphasized the need to strengthen the Commission's core functions and introduce reforms to promote transparency and efficiency. Reiterating his commitment to advancing Ghana's land administration into the digital era, Mr. Buah expressed confidence that implementing digital reforms would redefine land ownership and administration, ensuring more secure and efficient systems. In response, Mr. Benjamin Arthur, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, assured the minister of the staff and management's dedication to supporting the government's vision of digitization to improve public services.