GhIS Calls on Government to Fast-Track Surveying Council Bill Passage

Cape coast: The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) has appealed to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to urgently reactivate the process for passing the Surveying Council Bill, which expired with the previous Parliament.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Bill is critical to enhancing regulatory clarity, professionalism, and public interest protection in land, property, and infrastructure development. Mr. Kofi Obeng-Ayirebi, President of GhIS, made the call during a visit by the national executive delegation to members of the Institution in the Central Region. The visit aimed to reinforce the national leadership’s commitment to inclusiveness, decentralisation, and regional participation in advancing the surveying profession in Ghana.

He explained that the Surveying Council Bill would strengthen the industry’s integrity, ensure value-for-money services, and curb malpractice by unregistered practitioners. ‘The intended law will ensure that non-surveyors do not provide technical advice on land and

land administration matters,’ Mr. Obeng-Ayirebi said. ‘It will regulate the activities of both members and non-members, protect the integrity of the surveying business, and ensure that the government and the public receive professional and reliable services.’

Founded in 1969, GhIS aims to be an internationally recognised professional body committed to leadership and excellence in land resource management for sustainable development. Its core mission is to develop and maintain high professional standards, provide valuable services, promote members’ welfare, and positively influence land management practices.

Mr. Obeng-Ayirebi highlighted ongoing collaborations with various institutions to support members in adopting digital tools and geospatial technologies. These tools, he said, would improve efficiency, reduce human error, and enable real-time data analysis for better decision-making and project outcomes.

As part of its technical advancement drive, GhIS is constructing a Centre of Excellence to offer spec

ialised training in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), value-for-money probate valuation, and data collection and management. The Institution has also rolled out capacity-building programmes, mentorship schemes, and welfare initiatives to support both young and senior professionals across its various disciplines. ‘These efforts are aimed at promoting career development and ensuring sustained professional growth,’ he added.

He also announced the rezoning of the country for more effective management of institutional operations, with zonal coordinators rotating among regions within each zone. He encouraged members to participate actively in their zonal and regional activities. On public engagement and visibility, he said GhIS had expanded outreach efforts by working closely with media outlets and celebrating members’ achievements across the regions, helping to raise awareness of the surveying profession and inspire future generations.

Mrs. Priscilla Donkoh, a member of the GhIS Governing Council, urged fema

le surveyors to pursue leadership positions and break gender barriers in the profession. ‘Women bring diverse perspectives and innovative approaches that enrich the profession,’ she said. ‘Their inclusion fosters gender equality, enhances community development, and provides mentorship opportunities to inspire the next generation.’

Mr. Samuel Kojo Mould, Central Regional Chairman of GhIS, called on members to uphold the Institution’s core values of professionalism, integrity, and commitment to advancing the profession.