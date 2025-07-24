MP Calls for Urgent Action to Protect Vulnerable Populations Amid Rising Child Abuse Cases

Accra: The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Salaga South, Madam Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, has called for urgent action to protect the rights of vulnerable populations, particularly children, amid rising cases of child abuse in Ghana. The 2023 Ghana Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey revealed that approximately 22 per cent of children aged 1 to 14 experience violent discipline, with reports of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse occurring with alarming frequency.

According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Ibrahimah’s call to action was prompted by a deeply disturbing video that recently surfaced on social media, depicting a 12-year-old child allegedly being brutally beaten by three adults. While commending the Ghana Police Service for their swift response, the Salaga South Member of Parliament (MP) urged her colleagues to take a firm stand against child abuse.

‘Mr. Speaker, as lawmakers and custodians of human rights, we must intensify our efforts to address these pressing issues,’ she said. To combat child abuse, the MP proposed the launch of nationwide campaigns to educate communities on the rights of children and other vulnerable groups, promote a culture of zero tolerance for abuse, and encourage the reporting of violations.

She also called for the strengthening of legal frameworks and the enforcement of existing laws. She said, ‘Let us reaffirm our collective resolve to champion human rights, protect the vulnerable, and build a future where every child in Ghana and beyond can live in safety and dignity.’