GIZ/EUGAP acknowledges women for building thriving communities

The European Union Ghana Agricultural Programme (EUGAP) implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) has acknowledged rural women for their role in contributing to building thriving communities, fostering climate resilience and driving economic growth. It said over the years, rural women had played critical roles in agricultural production and exhibited unwavering commitment, resilience in contributing to creating a sustainable and equitable future for all. Mr Simon Kunyangna, the Deputy Project Manager of the Resilience Against Climate Change (REACH) project, a component of the EUGAP, eulogised the women during an event at Kperisi community in the Wa Municipality to mark the International Day of Rural Women (IDRW). This year's IDRW is celebrated on the theme: 'Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All,' to recognise the contributions of rural women to agricultural development and food security in the country. As part of the celebration, women farmers at the event were trained on Good Agronomic Practices (GAPs) including the effective application of the Neem Crop Protector to enable them to enhance their farming activities. Also, some eight women groups and two women-owned businesses were acknowledged for demonstrating outstanding leadership in their communities. These groups included the Tiborataa Women Group in Wa, the producer of the Neem Crop Protector, an organic pesticide extracted from Neem seeds. 'Across the agricultural landscape, rural women stand at the forefront of food production. Yet, they often face significant challenges-whether in gaining access to resources, finance, or decision-making opportunities,' Mr Kunyangna observed. He, however, said targeted investments and support could drive lasting and meaningful change in the lives of rural women and their communities in general. Mr Kunyangna reiterated the commitment of GIZ, through the EUGAP in empowering women through capacity-building initiatives, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to improv e their agriculture activities. He indicated that they trained women in sustainable agricultural practices and climate-smart techniques to boost productivity while protecting the environment. 'With support from the Regional Department of Agriculture, more than 83,000 farmers, including women, had been introduced to these good agricultural practices, leading to significant productivity gains-up to 78 per cent in rice and 99 per cent in soybean, compared to baseline data from 2017. These remarkable results underscored the transformative impact that access to resources and knowledge could have on smallholder farmers, especially women,' Mr Kunyoagna explained. The EUGAP is also promoting the edible green gram cover crop, which has the potential to enrich the soil for increased yield while providing a nutritious food source for the farmers. Mr Alphonsus Abobo, from the Upper West Regional Agricultural Directorate, encouraged farmers to patronise the Neem Protector in their farming activities. 'The Neem extra ct is very good because apart from health importance, it also increases our yields,' he explained. Madam Wasila Issah of the Tobrataa Women's Group thanked the EUGAP for the recognition and said it would motivate them to increase their efforts in agricultural production. Source: Ghana News Agency