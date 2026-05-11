Global wealth detaches from borders as 1 in 5 ultra wealthy are now foreign-born

Global Citizens: Entrepreneurship, Mobility, and the Ultra Wealthy

Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) population to reach 734,100 by 2030, a 33% increase

Combined net worth of the world’s richest will climb to $84tn by 2030

Nearly 79% are self-made, with just 5% solely inheriting their wealth

MONTREAL, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altrata’s latest report, Global Citizens: Entrepreneurship, Mobility and the Ultra Wealthy, sponsored by leading investment migration consultancy Arton Capital, has found that 1 in every 5 of the world’s UHNW individuals (UHNWI*) are foreign-born**, uncovering the increasingly international character of today’s ultra wealthy. The landmark report also found that the UHNW population is set to increase by a third (33%) to reach 734,100 by 2030.

Ultra High Net Worth Population Set for Rapid Expansion

The report forecasts a rapid increase in the net worth of global UHNW individuals. Their combined net worth is set to increase from $63tn in 2025 to $84tn by the end of the decade. By 2030, an estimated 7.7 million individuals will hold more than $5m in assets.

Wealth Creation Dominated by Globally Minded, Self-Made Individuals

Significantly, the research shows that foreign-born UHNW individuals are overwhelmingly ‘wealth creators’ rather than inheritors. Some 79% are self-made, compared to 16% who attribute their wealth to a combination of entrepreneurship and inheritance, and just 5% whose wealth is fully inherited.

The findings point to a structural shift in how global wealth is created and managed. Personal wealth is becoming less tied to any single nation-state, with the world’s richest structuring their lives, assets, and businesses across multiple jurisdictions. This is reflected in how today’s UHNW individuals operate globally: 17% own or partially-own businesses headquartered outside their country of residence, while 34% have pursued higher education outside their birth country — underlining that cross-border mobility is not incidental, but embedded in how modern wealth is built.

Taken together, the data reveals a clear relationship between mobility and entrepreneurialism. Internationally mobile individuals are more likely to build businesses, pursue opportunities across borders, and generate their own wealth – reflecting a cohort defined by ambition, risk appetite, and access to global markets. Mobility, in this context, is a key enabler of modern wealth creation.

Cross-Border Lives Become the Norm for the Ultra Wealthy

While wealth is increasingly cross-border, key global cities continue to dominate as primary hubs for UHNW individuals.

London remains a prominent hub for UHNW individuals, particularly those in banking and finance, despite mounting headwinds including tighter tax regimes and trade constraints.

At the same time, the US continues to dominate as the world’s leading wealth center, accounting for around 40% of the global UHNW population (205,000), underlining its enduring appeal even amid shifting political dynamics. However, evolving policy conditions may begin to influence future flows, with previous research by Arton Capital indicating that a third of American millionaires*** have considered leaving the USA due to the impact of Trump’s presidency.

In the Gulf, Dubai cements its reputation as a “young wealth hub” for global elites, with nearly a fifth (19%) of foreign-born UHNW individuals in the city under 50 years old. Its status, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, highlights a broader trend: UHNW individuals are not retreating from global movement, but becoming more strategic in how and where they deploy it.

Armand Arton, CEO of Arton Capital, commented: “Global mobility is no longer a byproduct of wealth creation – it is a strategic asset that underpins it. Today’s most successful individuals are not just building businesses – they are building access: to markets, talent, education, and long-term security across multiple jurisdictions.”

“What we are seeing is a decoupling of wealth from geography. The most successful individuals are structuring their lives and assets across multiple jurisdictions, reducing reliance on any single country. The next generation of UHNW individuals is thinking beyond single-country solutions, prioritizing flexibility, resilience, and optionality in how and where they live, invest, and grow their wealth. In an increasingly complex world, the ability to move seamlessly across borders is becoming one of the most powerful tools for preserving and creating wealth.”

Moira Boyle, Senior Director, Global Head of Luxury at Altrata, said: “What stands out in this research is the continued rise of entrepreneurial wealth creation at a global level. Nearly 80% of foreign-born ultra wealthy individuals are self-made, reinforcing that today’s wealth is increasingly driven by innovation, ambition, and business building.

“At the same time, the UHNW population is expanding rapidly, with total wealth and influence set to grow significantly through the end of the decade. For organizations, understanding who these individuals are and how their wealth is created is essential to identifying opportunity, building relationships, and staying competitive in a fast-evolving market.”

Notes to the Editor

*Ultra High Net Worth defined as individuals with more than $30m in net worth.

**Foreign-born wealthy are defined as individuals with more than $30m in net worth who were born outside the country in which they now reside and where their primary business (if they have one) is based.

***Between 9th January 2026 and 14th January 2026, Arton Capital surveyed 1,000 US residents aged 18-70 with a net worth of at least $1 million. 33% of those surveyed said they were more likely to leave the US than they were before the 2024 Presidential election.

****Global citizens is a title term used interchangeably in the report with foreign-born wealthy

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