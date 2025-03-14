GLOWA Engages Stakeholders to Kickstart Second Phase of AVID Project

Accra: Global Action Women Empowerment (GLOWA), a non-governmental organisation, has engaged various stakeholders on the implementation of the second phase of its Action for Voice Influence and Inclusive Development (AVID) partnership project. The initiative aims to enhance the participation of women and persons with disabilities in local governance processes for improved livelihood. According to Ghana News Agency, the STAR-GHANA FOUNDATION granted GLOWA an additional 18-month extension after successfully completing the first phase of the project. Titled 'We Matter! Empowering rural women and PWD constituents to take positive actions to participate actively in local governance processes for improved livelihood,' the second phase will be funded by the Flora and Hewlett Foundation. It commenced on January 24, 2025, and is expected to conclude in June 2026. The extension aims to build on the achievements and lessons learned during the first phase. It seeks to economically empower target groups and enhance thei r participation in local governance and decision-making processes. Madam Ivy Beddy, Project Officer at GLOWA, emphasized the project's commitment to upholding the principles of the United Nations General Assembly Convention on Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), and the Popular Participation Strategies of MMDAs. Madam Beddy articulated GLOWA's vision for a society where women, girls, and persons with disabilities are empowered, well-informed, healthy, and free from discrimination and marginalisation. Phase one of the project addressed systematic constraints to underserved populations' access to their rights, focusing on voice and influence in governance and equitable access to quality goods and services. The Project Officer stated that Phase two would deepen and scale up the good practices initiated in the first phase. The focus would also extend to emerging issues around climate change and natural resources. Some beneficiaries who spok e to the Ghana News Agency expressed joy for the extension of the project.