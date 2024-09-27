Gospel Sensation Seth Diamond hosts MOG, others in ‘Diamond Offering ‘ 

?Ghanaian gospel sensations,?Ohemaa?Mercy, MOG, Selina?Boateng, Diana?Hopeson,?Piesie?Esther,?among others are set to shake?Kasoa?as they join budding urban gospel musician Seth Diamond for this year's 'Diamond Offering' live worship experience.? The?live worship,?hosted by Seth Diamond?is slated?for the?Live Cathedral,?Anagkazo?Assemblies at?Kasoa?Ofaakor?on?Sunday,?September 29,?2024?at exactly?1400?hrs.? The event forms part of the?musician's?efforts?at?bringing the people of?Kasoa?and?its?surrounding?areas under one umbrella to praise and worship God.? The musical event had previously?assembled a host of Ghanaian gospel musicians like Selina?Boateng, Joe Mettle, Diana?Hopeson, Empress Gifty, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Noble?Nketia?among other top stars both young and old since?its?inception?some three years ago.? The success of both the first and second editions?culminated in?this year's?edition, envisaged?filled with thrills,?excitement?and fireworks.? Seth Diamond has been a blessing to many sin ce his arrival in the music scene and continues to focus on his main aim of impacting and winning souls for Christ as he?seeks?to heal the broken?hearted through his music.? Speaking at the launch, Seth Diamond urged the people of?Kasoa?to attend the event in?their?numbers?and also?assured them to expect God's?power,?healing and?have a?spirit filled event promised with thrills and fireworks.? Municipal Chief Executive?for?of?Awutu?Senya East,?Madam Anita Love Obo-Amissah, who have been a part of the event since its?inception?also called on people of?Kasoa?and?its?environs to?patronise?the event and experience the best encounter with God.? Source: Ghana News Agency