Government Announces Reduction in Passport Fees to Boost Accessibility

Accra: The government has announced plans to reduce the cost of an ordinary passport from GHS500 to GHS350. The reduction, when implemented, will represent a more than 25 percent decrease aimed at making passports more accessible while maintaining high security standards.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration had previously announced an increase in passport fees in April 2024, clarifying that the decision was in line with the 2023 Fees and Charges Regulations, Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2481. Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, made the latest announcement in response to a question on the floor of Parliament on Thursday.

Mr. Ekow Vincent Assafuah, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, inquired about the government's plans to ensure the accessibility of the chip-embedded passport launched by the previous government on December 2, 2024. In response, Mr. Ablakwa assured, "Mr. Speaker, the government recognizes concerns about the affordability of the new passport and is committed to ensuring that the cost remains reasonable while maintaining high security standards. In our effort to make passports more accessible to all Ghanaians, and per the instruction I have received from the president, we are pleased to announce that the cost of the ordinary passport booklet, the 32-page, will be reduced from GHS500 to GHS350."

He further added, "Mr. Speaker, we will, in the coming days, be presenting the amendment of the fees and charges to ensure that this reduction is approved by the House." Additionally, Mr. Ablakwa revealed that the Ministry would introduce a door-to-door passport delivery service as part of its new 24-hour service initiative.