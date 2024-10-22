Government urged to improve on LEAP Programme

Ms. Pauliina Sarvilahti, Chief of Social Policy and Inclusion at UNICEF Ghana, has called on the government to enhance the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme. She noted that LEAP had been an effective social intervention policy and was one of the most evaluated programmes in Ghana since its inception. Ms. Sarvilahti was speaking at the UNICEF Ghana media engagement series in Accra on efforts to combat poverty and hunger as part of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to UNICEF, approximately 28 percent of children in Ghana are classified as monetarily poor, while about 73.4 percent face multidimensional poverty, experiencing multiple deprivations simultaneously. Ms. Sarvilahti said deepening disparities and emerging security and environmental issues, both globally and in Ghana, had affected children, exposing them to poverty and various deprivations. She noted that UNICEF-Ghana had been working closely with the government to strengthen child protection and s ocial inclusion policies, aiming to eliminate poverty in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ms. Sarvilahti acknowledged the government's significant efforts to combat poverty and hunger through the LEAP program. However, she noted that despite the substantial benefits for families and households, gaps in the implementation process remained. Ms. Sarvilahti stressed that improvements were necessary to meet the approaching Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets. She urged the government to increase the value of LEAP payments to 20 per cent of household consumption, ensure timely payments to beneficiaries, and target the right individuals to help them plan effectively and use the funds judiciously. Additionally, Ms. Sarvilahti called for expanded coverage to include all poor and vulnerable populations. She emphasised that cash transfers had been effective in reducing poverty and should be linked to other essential services, such as nutrition and healthcare, to further enhance pover ty reduction efforts in Ghana and beyond. Ms. Sarvilahti stated that the LEAP program had alleviated pressure and burdens on families and dispelled some myths surrounding cash transfers. She noted that misconceptions suggesting cash transfers lead to violence against women or discomfort among husbands had been proven false, adding that 'When women receive the cash transfer, they are able to take care of the home and that reduces inter-partner violence.' 'The stress is normally higher among families and households due to poverty and this kind of social protection cash transfers reduces the stress. 'The less violence you have at home, the better it is for the children, naturally,' she said. Ms. Mariana Madeira, the Brazilian Ambassador to Ghana, underscored the importance of collective action to combat hunger and poverty, noting that the deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was fast approaching. Sharing Brazil's experience, she said that the country had successfully implemented c ash transfer programmes like LEAP in its social intervention initiatives. She underlined the need for a stronger partnership with the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty to ensure Ghana received the necessary support in its efforts to eradicate poverty. Ms. Madeira explained that the alliance aimed to provide sustained political momentum and galvanize collective action, creating synergies with existing efforts to combat hunger and poverty. She spotlighted the alliaces's focus on sustainable agriculture, promoting climate-resilient practices, and improving markets and food security to achieve those goals. 'We understand that the challenges of achieving SDG 1 and 2, which is zero hunger and zero poverty, are far behind. 'So, Brazil wants to contribute to the world course of fighting hunger and poverty. So that is why we came up with this Global Alliance and we are expecting Ghana to join, commit to this initiative as soon as possible. 'Our national experience in Brazil is a cash transfer, just like LEAP, that is called Bolsa Família, which has proved to be very efficient over the years and we look forward to sharing all the expertise with other countries that are interested in cooperating with Brazil,' she added. Source: Ghana News Agency