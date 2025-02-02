GPL Week 19: Nsoatreman Pip Kotoko; Hearts of Oak Tame Lions

Nsoatreman: Nsoatreman FC defeated Asante Kotoko 1-0 in a week 19 encounter of the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League at the Nana Kronmasah Park. The match was a cagey one, and there was a halt in proceedings early in the second half after a scuffle broke out on the pitch. Tempers were calm thereafter, and the game continued. Gabriel Bonnah's strike in the 81st minute was crucial for Nsoatreman as they picked all three points.

According to Ghana News Agency, Hearts of Oak recorded their ninth victory of the season after beating Heart of Lions 1-0 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. A second-half penalty converted by Mawuli Wayo was enough to secure all three points for the Phobians, who moved into the top four.

Dreams FC moved out of the relegation zone after recording a 2-1 victory against Basake Holy Stars at the Tuba Astro Turf. Abdul Razak Salifu opened the scoring for the home side in the 42nd minute, but Emmanuel Kwame restored parity for Holy Stars. Dreams FC captain Joseph Esso stepped up from 12 yards to give his side all three points, which eventually moved them to 15th on the league standings.

Karela United snapped their four-game losing streak after picking all three points against Berekum Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. Alhassan Adamu scored a brace for Karela United to propel them to secure all three points.

Vision FC came back from a goal down to beat Accra Lions 2-1 in a pulsating encounter at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

Full-time results: Hearts of Oak 1-0 Heart of Lions, Nsoatreman 1-0 Kotoko, Vision FC 2-1 Accra Lions, Karela 2-1 Berekum Chelsea, Medeama SC 1-0 Legon Cities, Aduana FC 1-0 Bechem Utd, Goldstars 0-0 Samartex, Nations FC 1-2 Apostles, Dreams FC 2-1 Holy Stars.