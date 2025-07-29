Healthcare Incomplete Without Recognising Medical Laboratory Managers – Prof Essien-Baidoo

Accra: Professor Samuel Essien-Baidoo, Dean of the School of Allied Health Sciences at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has emphasized that the transformation of healthcare in the country would be incomplete without the full, informed, and strategic involvement of laboratory managers. He highlighted the critical roles these managers play in supporting the 24-hour health economy, leading primary healthcare diagnostics, and driving evidence-based policy, making their relevance unquestionable.

According to Ghana News Agency, Prof Essien-Baidoo, who also serves as the President of the Ghana Chapter of the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science (WAPCMLS), delivered this message as the keynote speaker at the two-day Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Society of Medical Laboratory Managers (SMLM)-Ghana, held in Ho. The AGM focused on the theme: ‘Medical Laboratory Managers’ Involvement in the Core Management: A Necessity in Restructuring Healthcare Delivery in Ghana.’

He further elaborated that medical lab outputs are essential in clinical diagnostic functions, disease prognosis, surveillance, interventional health planning, and providing the basis for health security and policymaking. Prof Essien-Baidoo pointed out that while the Ghana Health and Teaching Hospitals ACT 525 (1996) acknowledges the incorporation of Laboratory Clinical Units, this legal framework has not been sufficiently implemented at practice sites, affecting the integration of medical laboratory managers.

The challenge of non-recognition and integration of lab managers in hospital management, he noted, compromises quality healthcare management practices and service delivery. He urged the government and health authorities to prioritize integration processes to prevent potential future issues.

Prof Samuel Akoriyea Kaba, Director-General of Ghana Health Services, noted that the AGM’s theme called for action and highlighted the importance of inclusive leadership and evidence-based policy in national progress. He emphasized that Ghana’s healthcare system, like others in Africa, faces challenges such as rising disease burdens, limited financial resources, and pressures from emerging epidemics. He called for a team of lab managers and scientists to help achieve universal health coverage (UHC).

Volta Regional Minister Mr. James Gunu stressed the importance of a well-integrated diagnostic foundation for optimal healthcare system operation. He recognized laboratories as a critical pillar of evidence-based medicine, with over 70% of clinical diagnoses informed by laboratory data.

Dr. David S. Sackey, Executive Board Chairman, announced that medical laboratory scientists have progressed beyond diploma and BSc training to include Doctors of Medical Lab Science, Specialists, and Consultant Medical Lab Scientists with leadership skills to manage health facilities.

Dr. Eric Kofi Aidoo, President of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), highlighted the challenges created by not integrating lab managers into mainstream management positions, which hinders hospitals’ ability to develop direct technical and economic policy proposals.

The event was chaired by Togbe Afede, Agbogbmefia of Asogli State, who acknowledged the indispensable contribution of medical laboratory managers to quality healthcare delivery in the country.