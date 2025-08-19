Hearts vs Heart of Lions: Coaches Assure Spectacular Clash in Gbese Mantse Homowo Cup

Accra: Coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, says his side is poised to beat Heart of Lions as they face off in the 2025 edition of the Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup tournament. The clash set for Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium promises a thrilling blend of sport and entertainment, featuring live performances by musicians like Tinny, Jupitar, and Yaa Pono.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup is an anniversary friendly that is played as part of celebrations of the Homowo festival. Speaking at the final presser held at the Gbese Mantse Palace in Accra, coach Didi Dramani stated that the competition was very important, which his side needed to win after missing out on the President’s Cup trophy. He said his players were training hard and he would be expecting an entertaining game: ‘We are building a team with players who have the winning mentality. We are in and ready to challenge for every cup.’

Coach Bashiru Hayford, H

ead Coach of Kpando Heart of Lions, promised to win this year’s cup match after they lost to Heart of Oak on penalties last year. He said, ‘We are here again, and this time it will be different because we started preparing a long time ago, and the boys want to win.’ ‘It is a very important match for us; we have other matches with Hearts, and we are glad to play with them. We are here to grace the occasion and honour the Gbese Mantse to promote peace and unity.’

‘We’re coming to make history. I have tasted this soup before, and I know how it feels. We are working underground, and we will shock Hearts of Oak; only two of our players have left,’ he added.

Mr Sammy Anim Addo, chief organiser of the tournament, said some chiefs, alongside the Volta Regional Minister, municipal chief executives, and other dignitaries, would be coming to watch the game. He confirmed curtain raisers between Accra West versus Accra North colts’ players and Legends versus the British High Commission. The gate fees for the match are G

HC5, GHC10, GHC20, and GHC100 across various stands and GHC200 for VIP.