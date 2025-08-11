Helicopter Crash: Deeper Christian Life Ministry Expresses Sympathy to Government and Bereaved Families

Accra: The Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) Ghana has conveyed its profound sorrow and sympathy to the Government and the families affected by the recent helicopter crash that claimed the lives of government officials and others.

According to Ghana News Agency, the statement, signed by the General Overseer, Pastor Dr. E. K. Tumsiah, emphasized the church’s unwavering commitment to the cause of Christ and the peace of the nation. The statement expressed that the church mourns the loss alongside the entire nation and honours the sacrificial service of those who perished.

The DCLM offered prayers for divine comfort and strength for the bereaved families. It also prayed for God’s peace to guard the hearts and minds of the nation’s leaders and its people during this challenging period.

The church’s statement encouraged all Ghanaians to look to God for renewed hope and trust in Him amidst the adversity faced by the nation.