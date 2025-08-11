Helicopter Crash: Ghana Armed Forces Council Holds Emergency Meeting

Accra: The Ghana Armed Forces Council convened an emergency meeting on Friday to address the military helicopter crash that occurred on August 6, 2025, in Sikaman, Adansi Akrofuom, Ashanti Region. This meeting was led by the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who focused on discussing the incident and other significant issues concerning the Armed Forces.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Office of the Vice President released a statement expressing the Council’s support and solidarity with the victims’ families affected by the tragic crash. The meeting sought to analyze the circumstances surrounding the accident and to formulate a response strategy to address the aftermath.

In a show of compassion and support, the Armed Forces Council, along with other government officials, visited the home of Dr. Omane Boamah. This visit aimed to provide emotional support to Dr. Boamah’s family, who were deeply impacted by the incident.