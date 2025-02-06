Ho Water Crisis: MD Assures Residents of Lasting Solution

According to Ghana News Agency:erm yet sustainable solution to the ongoing water challenge.

To mitigate the impact on residents, GWL plans to collaborate with the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and existing service providers to deliver water to affected communities via tankers. Mr. Mutawakilu reiterated the government's dedication to the "Water For All Agenda," with President Mahama focused on launching the Ho Water Expansion Project to meet increasing demands.

Mr. Francis Lamptey, the Volta Regional Chief Manager of GWCL, explained that the Kpeve intake point operates with three pumps, with one functioning at full capacity while the other two serve as standby pumps to facilitate water treatment and distribution. Mr. James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to resolve the water crisis, including plans for a regional water dialogue to engage stakeholders in finding lasting solutions.

Further efforts are being directed towards the completion of the Adidome Water Project, which aims to provide relief to the communities of Agotime-Ziope, Adaklu, and parts of Ho.