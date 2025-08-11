Hogbeza 2025: Planning Committee to Launch Festival at Ohawu

Ohawu: The Hogbetsotso Za Central Planning Committee, acting on behalf of the Anlo Dukor (State) Council, has officially announced that the 2025 edition of the Hogbetsotso Festival will be launched at Ohawu in the Ketu North Municipality. They also announced that the Mini Durbar would be held at Adidome in the Central Tongu District, in the Volta Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Kenneth Kpedor, President of the Anlo Youth Council and in charge of the Festival Planning Committee, emphasized the importance of broad community participation in ensuring the success of this year’s celebration. The official launch is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Ohawu Agricultural College, where the formal programme will be unveiled.

The launch will present the complete outline of this year’s celebrations to the public. The committee is inviting all natives, residents, and well-wishers to participate in making this year’s Hogbetsotso Festival a memorable and unifying occasion. The event will be chaired by Togbi Adrakpanya VI, Paramount Chief of the Afife Traditional Area, alongside Togbi Kordor III of Ohawu, and will be attended by distinguished guests from across the region and Ghana.

In a related development, Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, Awadada of Anlo, disclosed that the 2025 Mini Hogbe Durbar will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, in Adidome. This event is set to precede the grand durbar scheduled for the following week and aims to serve as a cultural bridge between the Anlo people and the Adidome community.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Togbi Agbesi Awusu II explained that Adidome was chosen due to deep historical connections and the desire to strengthen ties between the two communities. He highlighted the historical bond shared by the people of Adidome and the Anlo people, tracing back to their exodus from Notsie. This year’s festival offers an opportunity to solidify that relationship and reaffirm unity.

Oral history notes that Togbi Sri I, then known as Togbi Sroe Kponoe, played significant roles in establishing the Adidome-Mafi land during the Dogbo-Ewe people’s migration into Ghana in the 17th century. The Hogbetsotso Festival, celebrated annually by the Anlo people, commemorates their historic migration from Notsie in present-day Togo. It serves as a platform to promote unity, preserve heritage, and foster development within the Anlo State and among its neighbours.