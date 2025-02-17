Hohoe MP Announces New Classroom Block for Fodome Abledze

Hohoe: Mr Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), has announced plans to construct a three-unit classroom block for the Fodome Abledze community to enhance teaching and learning. This announcement follows the MP's inspection of a dilapidated school building in the community during his tour of some communities and churches in the Constituency.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Tsekpo reiterated his commitment to addressing the needs of his constituents, expressing hope that the contractors would expedite the project. "This is a significant step towards providing a safe and conducive learning environment for the pupils in the community. It is in line with my election promises, where I pledged to focus on development and job creation," he stated.

The community's leadership and youth have commended Mr Tsekpo's efforts in addressing their needs and those of other communities in the Constituency. The project is a collaboration with a native of Gbi, King Bansah, and his wife from Germany.

During his visits to churches including the House of Eternal Life, Paloma, The Lord's Pentecostal Church, Paloma, Rhemaway Chapel, and People of Prayer Ministry, Torkorni, Mr Tsekpo reaffirmed his commitment to the communities, promising not to fail them. He emphasized the importance of sharing national resources equally, without political biases.

Mr Tsekpo also shared updates on ongoing efforts to address the water crisis in the Municipality, noting that engineers are working to ensure a steady water supply and improve the road network.