Holocaust Day: UN Resident Coordinator Urges Tolerance, Respect for Minority Groups

Accra: Both state and non-state actors have been urged to reflect on history and condemn actions that threaten the dignity and safety of vulnerable populations worldwide. At a commemorative event in Accra to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, Mr. Charles Abbani, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, described the Holocaust as 'a dark chapter in our history, we should never forget.' Stressing the need of respecting the rights of all individuals, he noted that despite the end of the Holocaust 80 years ago, lessons from the past were relevant in educating future generations on the need to combat such 'evil.'

According to Ghana News Agency, the Holocaust serves as a haunting reminder of the dangers of unchecked hatred, intolerance, discrimination, and the need for unwavering vigilance against prejudice and hate speech. Mr Abbani emphasized that when human rights, whether based on race, religion, ethnicity, or other differences, are violated, the dignity of all humanity is at risk. Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed annually to honor the memory of the six million Jews and other minorities who were tragically murdered across Europe by the Nazis and their collaborators.

This year's edition, themed 'Holocaust Remembrance for Dignity and Human Rights,' was held by the German and Israeli Embassies and the United Nations in Ghana. Stressing respect for international laws that protect human rights, Mr Abbani expressed concern about disinformation and misinformation which sought to 'distort' the facts of the Holocaust. He warned that allowing such distortion to persist risks undermining the foundation of human rights and enabling the resurgence of discrimination in all forms, as well as desecrating the memory of the victims.

Mr Abbani praised the resilience and courage of the Holocaust survivors and reiterated resistance to the rise of antisemitism, racism, xenophobia, and other violent traits and injustice. He also conveyed the UN Secretary General's message for the Day and announced the UN 'Action Plan to Enhance Monitoring and Response to Antisemitism,' focusing on awareness, education, commemorative actions, and strengthening civic action. January 27, 2025, marked the 80th anniversary since the end of the Holocaust in 1945.

Mr Roey Gilad, Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, compared the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel to the Holocaust, stating that Israel would remain 'stronger' despite the 'nightmare.' He expressed optimism about the safe release of the remaining 90 hostages captured by Hamas fighters during the attack. Mr Daniel Krull, German Ambassador to Ghana, highlighted the importance of applying lessons from the Holocaust in current social and political dispensation, stating the need to remember history to build a better future and to take well-informed decisions.