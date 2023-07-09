Hompa Sofia Mundjembwe Kanyetu designated as head of the Shambyu Traditional Authority

Hompa Sofia Mundjembwe Kanyetu was officially designated as the traditional leader of the Shambyu traditional authority in the Kavango East Region on Saturday.

Due to a drawn-out court squabble, recently settled by the Supreme Court in her favour, the Shambyu community has been without a state-recognized leader since the death of Hompa Angelina Matumbo Ribebe on 14 June 2015.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology Peya Mushelenga addressed the Shambyu people during the coronation ceremony as he also dealt with this issue during his tenure as Minister of Urban and Rural Development.

During his speech, Mushelenga made reference to the measures he took when he recognised Hompa Kanyetu stating that the journey was not easy and that he is happy the Shambyu people finally have a Hompa now.

High Court ruling regarding the appointment of a new head of the Shambyu community was overturned on appeal last month.

The Supreme Court ruled that Sofia Mundjembwe Kanyetu was appointed by the chiefs’ council in terms of the law and that the High Court wrongly found that the council had acted unlawfully by refusing an application from another candidate, Maria Ukamba Haindaka.

After the death of Hompa Matumbo Ribebe, a dispute arose between Haindaka and Kanyetu, who are both members of the royal family and can be designated as successors.

On his part, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni said leadership succession disputes have been costly to the Namibian tax papers as the government has been incurring expenditures in commissioning investigations into resolving these disputes.

“These disputes are often avoidable if parties exercise tolerance and respect on laid down customary laws and traditional norms,” he said, stressing that disputes among members of the same royal group not only prolong the filling of the leadership gap but also create unnecessary disunity.

Uutoni said as Kanyetu performs her duties, the law requires her to do so in a manner that upholds national values, laws and policies, while closely working in solidarity with government at all levels.

