BEIJING, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JETOUR International held the global media test drive event in Beijing, showcasing its latest achievements in hardcore off-roading, hybrid technology, and intelligent innovations. Over 200 global journalists and influencers attended, engaging in static displays, off-road ride-alongs, and test drives. Four models made their appearance: the official customized G700 Whistling Arrow, G700, T2 i-DM, and SOUEAST S08 DM.

Hybrid Tech Experience Tour: Global Media Witness JETOUR’s Off-Road Performance

G700: A Flagship for Rugged Off-Roading

Adopting “GAIA Off-Road Aesthetics”, the G700 emerged as a major highlight of the event. Measuring 5,153mm in length with a dominant off-road stance, it delivers a striking visual impact. It features a 6-seat cabin, fitted with a Harman Lexicon Audio system and 14-layer NAPPA leather comfort seats with standard ventilation, heating and massage functions. The vehicle adopts an integrated high-pressure-formed frame, with high-strength steel making up 80% of its body structure. The G700 Whistling Arrow on static display is an official customized edition, boasting comprehensive exterior and chassis upgrades under the “Whistling Arrow Edge Aesthetics” design concept.

The G700 showcased outstanding performance in test drives. Its 2.0TD engine, matched with a longitudinal 2DHT transmission and two-speed P4 electric motor, enables a 0-100 km/h acceleration of just 4.6 seconds. Equipped with standard “Intelligent 3 Differential Locks”, it tackles off-road obstacles with ease. The air suspension offers reliable support on side slopes, while the industry-exclusive automatic cross-axle mode guarantees smooth passage over tough terrain. An international automotive media journalist commented that the G700 delivers robust climbing power on steep slopes and steady downhill control via HDC mode. Meanwhile, on-site City NOA and automated parking tests demonstrate its full-scenario driving assistance capability. These strengths endow this hardcore flagship with exquisite intelligence, balancing extreme power and refined sophistication.

JETOUR T2 i-DM: Efficiency Vanguard in Hybrid Off-Roading

JETOUR T2 i-DM embodies with its distinctive boxy exterior design, highlighted by its light-shadow grille and matrix headlights. The interior features a hardcore matrix layout and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 Chip and suede seats. During test drives, the T2 i-DM seamlessly combines rugged design with eco-efficiency and performance. Based on the C-DM (Cross-Dual model) efficient hybrid technology, the T2 i-DM is equipped with a 280 kW electric motor, delivering a quiet experience comparable to that of pure electric vehicles during startup. As speed increases, the engine engages seamlessly, delivering strong torque and power output.

In off-road scenarios, its XWD intelligent four-wheel drive system performs millisecond-level torque vectoring, enabling effortless escape from roller and cross-axle tests.

SOUEAST S08 DM: A Refined Choice for Urban Mobility

Besides, the S08 DM focused on urban mobility, also impressed attending journalists. Powered by a 1.5TD hybrid-specific engine with 255 kW of maximum power and 525 N·m peak torque, it offers smooth and responsive 0-100 km/h acceleration. The hybrid system ensures both quiet starts and sustained power delivery. Its 4,810 mm length and 2,820 mm wheelbase provide a flexible and spacious cabin. The 15.6-inch Tilting Smart Screen and intelligent voice interaction system catered to diverse family travel needs. After the test drive, a journalist from the Middle East praised: “This is a relatively large SUV, its handling is outstanding in driving —agile and easy to control. Combined with its with excellent interior design, making it a truly exceptional model.”

At this test drive event, JETOUR showcased a comprehensive new energy product portfolio tailored to diverse mobility scenarios. The three models—G700, T2 i-DM and S08 DM, demonstrate JETOUR’s commitment to the “Travel + New Energy” brand direction through distinct technical routes and design languages.

Following the event, one media representative commented: “JETOUR has truly achieved a balance of strong power, low energy consumption, and high reliability, pushing the technical standards of hybrid off-road vehicles to a new height. The deep integration of GAIA architecture, C-DM high-efficiency hybrid system, and XWD intelligent four-wheel drive system, gives vehicles all-terrain capability, from paved roads to extreme wilderness. With solid technological strength, JETOUR is breaking down barriers of traditional off-road and delivering new energy mobility solutions to global users.”

JETOUR international – [email protected]

JETOUR AUTO

Jinhua Road, Jiujiang District

Wuhu, Anhui, 241000

China

Tina Liu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bd22573-203e-4f35-b91e-1cf8cd0279e7

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