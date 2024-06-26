IGP backs maiden Democracy Cup

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, has assured all that there will be heavy police presence at the maiden Democracy Cup scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, to ensure smooth organisation. The clash, expected to feature two top premier league giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko would commence with an exhibition match between former Black Stars players and Members of Parliament at the Accra Sports Stadium. Parliament, led by its Second Deputy Speaker Mr. Andrew Asiamah Amoako presented the trophy to the IGP ahead of the big clash. 'We would be at the Accra Sports Stadium live and coloured to be part of the celebration and also to ensure that there is peace, security, law and order during the whole exercise,' he said. Dr. Dampare said it was important for Ghanaians to work hand in hand to sustain a democracy which had been enjoyed over the past 30 years. He said the Ghana Police Service, together with other security services remained committed in ensuring law and order as this year's general election approaches. 'We would work together and make sure that we play our part in the concept of all other stakeholders to ensure that Ghana continues to be a beacon of hope and a leader where everybody comes to and learn good lessons.' Mr. Asiamah said the presentation of the trophy to the IGP was a symbolic gesture ahead of the match, adding that it was also an opportunity to strengthen the democratic culture of Ghana. He said it was time for Ghanaians to feel and own the democracy of Ghana, since it was the best form of governance. Mr. Asiamah said the match would form of activities to educate Ghanaians about democracy and its sustenance.