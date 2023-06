Tunisia's U21 handball team defeated Algeria's 27-22 (half-time: 10-11) at a 24th IHF Men's Junior (U21) World Championship 1st round day-1 group B game played Tuesday in Hanover. Tunisia will take on Germany on Wednesday and Libya on Friday. The 24th Men's Junior (U21) World Championship is being co-hosted by Germany and Greece from June 20 to July 2.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse