Inland Fishermen Council Calls for Deputy Minister Appointment from Oti Region

Oti Region: The Inland Chief Fishermen, Queen Processors, and Traders Council in the Oti Region has made an appeal to the government to appoint a deputy minister for fisheries and aquaculture development from the inland region. This request aims to promote the development of the inland fisheries sector and tackle the unique challenges faced by inland fishermen.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Council emphasized the suitability of appointing Mr. Geoffrey Kini, Member of Parliament for Nkwanta South, due to his deep understanding of the inland fisheries sector and the challenges it encounters. Mr. Akpaglo Nyameko, President of the Council, stressed that having a deputy minister from the inland region would provide a necessary voice for the fishermen, addressing specific challenges like limited market access, inadequate infrastructure, and unsustainable fishing practices.

Queenmother Olivia Ayittey urged President John Dramani Mahama to address the pressing issues faced by her communities, particularly the lack of access to premix fuel, which is crucial for their fishing and processing activities. She highlighted the importance of appointing someone with expertise in fisheries and aquaculture development to support and protect the livelihoods of her community members.

Togbe Dordoe III, Ewe Chief on Chonke land and leader of inland chief fishermen, pointed out that the Oti region, home to major water bodies like the Volta Lake, provides livelihoods for thousands of fishermen. However, the region's fisheries sector faces challenges such as overfishing and the impacts of climate change. He believes that appointing a deputy minister from the inland region would be a significant step towards addressing these issues and showcasing the government's commitment to the development of the inland fisheries sector and the improvement of fishermen's livelihoods.