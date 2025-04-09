INSLA Calls for Stakeholder Support to Promote Physical Activity in Ghana

Accra: The Institute of Leadership and Development (INSLA) has joined global efforts to commemorate World Physical Activity Day by urging stakeholders to actively support and create an environment that promotes physical activity.

According to Ghana News Agency, the national theme for this year's observance was 'Active Today, Healthy Tomorrow: Empowering Ghanaians Through Physical Activity.' Celebrated globally on April 6, the day aims to raise awareness about the benefits of physical activity. Mr. Benjamin Anabila, the Director of INSLA, emphasized in a statement that the theme serves as a timely reminder of the impact today's actions can have on tomorrow's health outcomes.

He highlighted the critical link between engaging in regular physical activity and ensuring a healthier future for all Ghanaians. The statement called for continuous commitment from various stakeholders, including government agencies, policymakers, healthcare providers, educators, community leaders, civil society organizations, the private sector, and individuals, to foster an environment that actively supports and encourages physical activity.

INSLA's statement noted key areas for commitment, such as sustained investment in developing and maintaining safe and accessible infrastructure for walking, cycling, and other physical activities in both urban and rural areas. It also advocated for integrating physical activity promotion into educational curricula, workplace wellness programs, and community-based initiatives.

Additionally, the statement called for more public awareness campaigns to highlight the numerous benefits of regular exercise and encourage participation across all demographics. It urged stronger collaborations across sectors to ensure a coordinated and comprehensive approach to addressing physical inactivity.

INSLA commended the government for its commitment to establishing a National Recreation Day, as announced by President John Dramani Mahama during his first State of the Nation Address. It also praised ongoing governmental efforts to promote health among citizens and called for unwavering commitment to prioritizing and implementing effective strategies to make physical activity an accessible and enjoyable part of every Ghanaian's life.

The Institute expressed its belief that prioritizing physical activity as a key component of a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), improve overall health and well-being, and contribute meaningfully to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3). It encouraged individuals to take ownership of their health by incorporating regular physical activity into their daily routines, emphasizing that being active today is an investment in a healthier and more prosperous future for Ghana.

Furthermore, the statement praised the Ministry of Health for launching the 2025 World Physical Activity Day alongside the announcement of a nationwide walk called 'The Ghana Walk,' in partnership with The New You Fitness. Scheduled for May 10, 2025, the walk aims to raise awareness and encourage physical activity among the Ghanaian population.