ISIE announces beginning of electoral period for 2024 presidential election as of July 14

Tunis: The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) said that the electoral period for the 2024 presidential elections kicked off, on Sunday July 14, and run until the announcement of the final results of the elections. In a press release published on Sunday, the ISIE added that it had monitored public spaces dedicated to the presidential elections, under Article 134 of the Constitution and Articles 2 and 3 of organic law no. ° 2012-23 establishing the independent higher authority for elections. The Elections Authority clarified that this control, particularly, involves a ban on political advertising (Article 3, Article 57 and Article154 of the Election Law), a ban on the publication of the results of opinion polls whether directly or indirectly linked to the elections as well as a ban on surveys and press reviews through various media outlets (Article 70 and Article 156). «During the electoral period, it is forbidden to announce through the media the establishment of a free telephone line, a vo icemail or a call center in favor of one particular candidate running for elections (Article 58 and Article 152),» the same source said. The ISIE expressed determination to enforce the law so as to guarantee the integrity of the electoral process. It will also combat hate speech and voter disinformation, in accordance with the legislation in force. The ISIE underlined that it will coordinate with relevant state authorities to monitor the funding of activities of presidential candidates, political parties and associations active in the field of elections. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse