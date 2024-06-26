ITTFGhana excels at ITTF Africa Championship in Botswana

Ghana's Israel Aklie and Juanita Borteye won gold and bronze medals at the 2024 edition of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Continental Hopes championship in Botswana. Aklie was the toast of spectators in Botswana as he swept aside all nine opponents to emerge the winner in the competition. With an impressive score line of 3-0, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0, 3-0, 3-0, 3-0, 3-0, 3-0, over his opponents from Uganda, Tunisia, Rwanda, Botswana and South Africa, Aklie reminds Ghanaians of the good old days of E.A. Quaye and Ethel Jacks. Aklie has qualified to represent Africa at the ITTF World Hopes program to be held in Asuncion, Paraguay between November 1-7, 2024. Cynthia Kwabi Coach of the team was excited over the performance of the team and urged them to continue to make themselves and Ghana proud. The Hopes Program is the ITTF's talent identification program, which unites players and coaches across the globe. It is a core pillar of ITTF's Sports Development pathways, targeting global reach and over all growth of table tennis. Source: Ghana News Agency