Press Releases PRNewswire

JA Solar Awarded with the Top Brand PV MENA for the third Consecutive Year

Web DeskComments Off on JA Solar Awarded with the Top Brand PV MENA for the third Consecutive Year

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — World Future Energy Summit 2023 (WFES) was held from January 16 to 18 at the ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, where JA Solar, a globally leading manufacturer of high-performance PV products, showcased its DeepBlue 3.0, DeepBlue 3.0 Pro and DeepBlue 4.0 X products at booth 8130, attracting the attention of lots of visitors. In the afternoon of January 16, EuPD Research, an internationally renowned energy research institute, awarded JA Solar the accolade of Top Brand PV MENA 2023. It is the third consecutive year that JA Solar has received the award, which is one of the most prestigious in the global photovoltaic (PV) industry.

The Middle East (ME) region has the natural advantages of developing solar power due to its abundant sunlight resources, while its natural environments means there are strict requirements on the quality and performance of modules. Integrating high power, high efficiency, high power generation capacity and high reliability, JA Solar’s DeepBlue series modules can create more value for customers, with its shipments ranking among the top of the industry in several countries of the ME region.

In recent years, JA Solar has been recognized as the “Top Brand PV” by the EuPD Research in several markets in Europe, including Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Netherlands, and Switzerland, and beyond in countries such as Mexico, Chile, Australia, and Vietnam. Its products continue to be well received and praised by users around the world. The awarding of the Top Brand PV MENA 2023 further demonstrates JA Solar’s product technology and quality advantages, and confirms JA Solar’s long-term leading position in the global PV market.

Web Desk

Related Articles
Press Releases XCMG Source Customer List: XCMG

Le programme Excellent Operator de XCMG prépare les leaders du futur à affronter les défis de l’ère de la fabrication intelligente

Web Desk

XUZHOU, Chine, 7 septembre 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Au cours de l’été, XCMG, le plus grand fabricant de machines de construction au monde, a accueilli la septième édition de son programme (« Le Programme ») Global Excellent Operator (Excellent opérateur mondial), où 90 apprentis en provenance de Chine et de six autres pays ont participé à une série de formations menées […]
Aireon Press Releases

Aireon(SM) System Goes Live – Trial Operations Begin Over The North Atlantic Marking New Chapter In Aviation History

Web Desk

For the first time, air traffic controllers now have real-time data on the position of planes anywhere in the world, including previously un-surveilled airspace MCLEAN, Virginia and LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Effective today, Aireon, the first ever real-time, global air traffic surveillance system, is fully operational and in trial use over the North Atlantic. […]
Komet Resources Inc Press Releases

Komet announces the postponement of filing its annual financial statements and MD&A for the year 2019, due to COVID-19 related-delays

Web Desk

MONTREAL, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Komet Resources Inc. (“Komet” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: KMT) has postponed filing its annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively the “2019 annual documents”), due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Komet is relying on Decision […]